Virus-hit areas of Lahore to be sealed tonight

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday decided to seal specifically severely coronavirus affected areas of Lahore for two weeks from Tuesday midnight, confirmed provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Addressing a news conference, she said the most affected areas of the city—Lahore Cantt, Shadbagh, Mozang, Nishtar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Herbanspura, Gulberg, Walled City and Shahdara—would remain sealed for exit and entry for 14 days, however, shops of food items and medical stores would remain open during the lockdown period.

She said Covid-19 was spreading speedily in the provincial capital on which Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives to seal the most affected areas of the city. The minister highlighted that 358 Covid-19 cases were reported in Johar Town followed by 250 cases in Wapda Town, adding the government had decided to seal those areas where standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being violated.

Dr Rashid said the decision to reopen the areas would be made after assessing the situation at that time. She said the people should follow SOPs devised by the health experts, adding 50 per cent spread of the virus could be controlled by wearing masks.

Lahore is the worst affected city in Punjab and is the second worst affected city after Karachi. The move also comes in the backdrop of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation for enforcing a strict two-week lockdown in Punjab as the number of coronavirus cases continued to grow in the province.