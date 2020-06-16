PHMA unhappy with new budget

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has termed the budget a hoax, stating that the value-added textile apparel exporters and manufacturers have been ignored totally, and no major incentives were suggested for them.

Members of the apparel sector assembled at the PHMA zonal office and expressed serious concerns over the new budget, protesting over the absence of any support for the ailing textile sector and its dwindling exports.

PHMA Vice Chairman Shafiq Butt said Pakistan’s exports have declined massively due to the outbreak of coronavirus throughout the world. In view of declining exports, the government should have announced some relief to support the export sector.

“PHMA had also demanded the continuation of energy package for export industry to ensure provision of electricity at 7.5 cents per kWh and gas at $6.5 per MMBTU in next budgetary year, but no recommendation of exporting sector was entertained by the government in the budget,” he added.

All members of the PHMA were dismayed since the withdrawal of zero-rating facility. Butt said despite firm assurance by the authorities, it would be an uphill task to get refund of 17 percent sales tax from the Federal Board of Revenue. He said the textile sector would be ruined as a result of this step.