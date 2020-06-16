Careem becomes Super App

DUBAI: Careem, the leading internet platform for a rapidly growing region extending from Morocco to Pakistan is now the region's first everyday Super App, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company said as a Super App, Careem would provide multiple services alongside its core business of ride hailing. “From the end of June 2020, an expanded range of services would be available to all of Careem’s 33 million registered users and 1.7 million captains across 13 countries and over 100 cities,” it said in its statement.

Careem began expanding its core business initially with food and delivery in 2019 and is now offering services across three areas: Mobility of People, Mobility of Things and Mobility of Money.

Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO of Careem, said the move from offline to online commerce was a secular and significant opportunity, one that had accelerated as a result of the global pandemic.

“Careem's Super App supports this acceleration by bringing together people's essential, everyday services in one place, with a single sign-on and integrated payment system. We are tailoring products and services to local needs so that people with busy lives can get right to the services that are important to them when they need them,” Sheikha said.