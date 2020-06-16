Hoax of a no tax budget

LAHORE: We have over years loosened the administrative grip to an extent that mafias regulate the markets instead of government regulators. Businesses pay taxes not on their incomes but on discretion; they determine the prices irrespective of supply and demand.

With markets in total control of vested interest, the welfare of common man would not boost with a no tax budget, but with a competent government. Instead of targeting opposition and media, it should find and prosecute the vested interests within its ranks who are partners in criminal activities of the profiteers.

The prime minister of the country is helpless, as his orders to control the rates of daily use items are ignored both at the centre and by the provinces. Price statistics reveal difficulties that consumers are facing these days.

Many have lost their jobs, numerous have seen their incomes decline by 30-40 percent. All are fighting for survival. Price hike at this point has left them with no option but to reduce consumption (even food consumption) drastically. As far as food is concerned, the increase in rates is mind blowing.

It is much above the average consumer price index of around nine percent for this fiscal. The rates of pulses have increased by up to 242 percent. The lowest increase in gram pulse is also in the range of 15 percent. Chicken meat, the cheapest of animal protein has gone out of reach of commoners.

Beef and mutton rates have been jacked up by 10-5 percent. Milk is dearer by 15 percent, sugar by almost 25 percent. Most of all, wheat flour price has jumped by 25 percent in one year, while edible oil rates have increased by 20 percent.

We are not talking about cars, motorcycles, air conditioners or deep freezers. These items are used by comparatively effluent segments of the society. We are not considering the increase in air fares despite deep decline in fuel rates which now only the super-rich afford. We are also not worried about the very high medicine rates, as these are out of reach of the poor. Instead of buying a medicine worth their total income, they prefer to leave their patient on Allah’s mercy. Doing otherwise would starve their entire family for a month.

Businesses are increasing the prices with impunity, very few of which are justified. Despite charging high rates most of the businesses are not depositing taxes in accordance with their incomes. The state has relegated its role to merely issuing warnings to the profiteers and hoping that they would comply. Action is taken against low end retailers, who have no control over the rates.

They compete with each other fiercely, but on the price they get from the wholesalers (read hoarders). Government’s inaction after issuing severe warnings further emboldens the mafia.

In the wake of these realities, decline in inflation, interest rates and petroleum rates are of no use for those living in poverty (some of them in complete misery). They are being charged very high rates even without any new taxes.

General public is more interested in being able to live comfortably if the state establishes its writ over those who are fleecing them. Governance earlier was low at the bureaucratic level that impacted the state service delivery. Now it has dropped few notches lower as the state has lost its grip over the private businesses as well.

Some argue that price control is a federal subject. Agreed, but then the party ruling at the centre is also controlling Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments. The prices are as high in these two provinces as in other regions of the country. Moreover, the rates of essential daily use items are even higher in Islamabad that comes under the federal government. We simply cannot pass on the buck to others if the federal government itself fails to lead from the front.

Look at what happened in case of petroleum shortages in the country. It was under federal domain. The culprits were identified - the oil marketing companies. They were supposed to keep stock of 11 days which most of them did not.

This way they saved billions by not supplying petrol at lower rates recommended by the government. They were slapped with paltry fines of few million rupees for saving billions of rupees and causing hardships for the consumers and the matter was closed. Sugar and wheat culprits are roaming free as well.