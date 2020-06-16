WAPDA to execute heritage plan

LAHORE: Besides initiating construction work on the main d am of Diamer Basha, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is also gearing up for implementation of a Cultural Heritage Management Plan in the project area to fulfil national and international obligations.

The plan aims to preserving the pre-historic rock carvings and inscriptions that would be submerged in the water reservoir of Diamer Basha Dam, setting up a museum, and promotion of cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.

State-of-the-art Cultural Heritage Management Plan for Diamer Basha Dam Project has been devised by the international experts of the highest repute including Prof Dr Harald Hauptman from Institute for Rock Carvings and Inscriptions, University of Heidelberg, Germany, in conformity with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UNESCO and national and international procedures and standards.

According to the details, about 5,000 most important rock carvings and inscriptions ranging from 7th millennium BC to the 16th century AD would be 3D scanned, documented, replicated and relocated.

Protective treatment is also planned to be applied for important carved rock surfaces in the water reservoir drawdown band in addition to the on-site protective mitigation through barriers, screens, signage, bracing etc.

Preservation of rock carvings would not only provide an insight into the history of various people with different social, cultural and political traditions as well as religious beliefs, but also exhibit strategic importance of the region.

The heritage plan also includes restoration and renovation of Chilas Fort, establishment of a museum, and development of archives/library. Various measures relating to promotion of cultural tourism in Chilas and its vicinities also constitute an integral part of the plan.