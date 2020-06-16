Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker on Monday on an emerging demand for dollar by importers, amid declining foreign exchange reserves that also put pressure on the local currency, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 164.85 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 164.24. The rupee fell 0.37 percent or 61 paisas against the greenback during the session. The rupee lost 30 paisas to finish at 165 per dollar in the kerb market.

“The rupee has been under pressure because of increased demand for the US currency from importers, which created shortage of dollars in the market,” said a forex dealer. There are very few oil payments due to activation of deferred payment facility for oil imports from Saudi Arabia for Pakistan. However, it’s suspected that the government has directed the oil marketing companies to start imports in the wake of the fuel crisis in the country, which exerted pressure on the rupee, dealers said. The country’s foreign exchange reserves continued to fall on account of external debt repayments. The reserves held by the country declined to $16.705 billion as of June 05 from $16.920 billion a week ago. The State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves decreased $266 million to $10.095 billion in the week under review.