Take-and-pay policy advised to recover massive ‘overpayment’ to IPPs

KARACHI: Government should go for a rather straight ‘take-and-pay’ policy vis-à-vis independent power producers (IPPs) that have clearly been paid beyond their services due to rupee depreciation and capacity payments under the unjustified agreements, head of an employers’ association said.

Ismail Suttar, president of the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), said the root cause of the burgeoning circular debt is the sovereign guarantees of rate of return to local-based IPPs in US dollar instead of rupees.

“With a weakening rupee against US dollar, the cumulative 13 years’ losses to the government amounted to an astounding Rs4.802 trillion and this calls for full-fledged forensic auditing, and take-and-pay policy, without any possibility for negotiations,” Suttar unequivocally said, suggesting an independent investigation led by ex-SECP chairman Muhammad Ali. The report found Rs5trillion overpayment to IPPs through ‘wrongful means’. “The inquiry report on the power sector has stirred fierce debate on the energy crisis of Pakistan and its identified links to the IPPs,” Suttar added.

The government, after the disclosure, constituted a committee and sub-committee to discuss the findings with the IPPs without expressing any firm resolve to revise the outlandish formula of returns. However, an official document said excess payments to IPPs are not restricted to the ones highlighted in the report and the negotiations committee may look into the excess payments, which may not have been covered in the report.

The representative of the apex manufacturers’ body said currently the installed electricity generation capacity in the country stands at approximately 35,000 megawatts, but average energy demand is 19,000 megawatts because industries are not operating at their optimal potential.

Currently, the excess capacity stored in power generators of IPPs is what the government is liable to pay for to the IPPs in US dollars and not rupees, he explained, typifying a rental auto company that charges its client every day whether or not the car is used. “The aggressive escalation in energy tariffs is a direct result of the excessive capacity payments to IPPs in US dollars,” he said. “This greatly adds to the public debt and leaves the government with no choice but to pass extra cost onto the consumers through tariff raises. Consequently, when consumers are faced with this wrath and are unable to repay distribution companies, they resort to illegal means to consume electricity through pilferage by hooking and defecting meters.” Suttar estimated that losses accruing from power theft and unpaid bills come about Rs12 billion a year, while circular debt is expanding by Rs128 billion.

Suttar further said during winter time when demand is low, the IPPs are producing less energy but charging exorbitant capacity payments. This is also highlighted in the Mohammad Ali’s report, which says power companies are earning a hefty return on equity of as high as 87 percent.

This shows that governments of the past, when deciding policies for IPPs, did not pay any heed to the sustainable future of Pakistan, and today the industries are suffering miserably because of that,” he said. “All responsible must be impeached, without any remorse whatsoever. There is no room for negotiations. Forensic auditing must be done to save the common man and the dying industries.”