Berger wins playoff at Colonial

WASHINGTON: Daniel Berger parred the first playoff hole Sunday to defeat Collin Morikawa and capture the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first US PGA event in three months after a coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Berger went over the green with his approach at the par-4 17th in the playoff, chipped inches from the cup and tapped in, then watched Morikawa lip out from three feet on the left edge to deliver the emotional victory at Colonial Country Club.