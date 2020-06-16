Off spinners also need a cushion: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Extremely concerned on the future and survival of off-spin bowling, Mohammad Hafeez has called for readjustments in an effort to cope with the changing scenario and to confront the challenges faced by the game of cricket.

In response to 'The News' question during a virtual session with media on Monday, Hafeez admitted that the COVID-19 had made the game more complex than it was ever before. “Look the off spin bowling has suffered a lot and 15 degree restriction has ruined careers of many, including Saeed Ajmal. There is a need to make adjustments to revive off spin bowing. It is a dying craft of the game. Obviously I would support the idea of making changes so that off spinners have some cushion. Fast bowlers may get something out of this COVID-19 situation but what about spinners?” he said.

The experienced batsman is a part of the 29-member squad selected for Test and T20 series in England. “I can understand we have enough options at our disposal for the Test matches and I don’t think I would be required to play Tests. However, I would be available even for Test matches so is everyone else who has been named on the touring squad,” he said.

The prolific run getter said personal records hardly mattered for him. “What matters, however, is helping my side win matches and titles. Personal milestones have always been a second priority for me. I feel happy and proud if my performance leads to a win for my country. That satisfaction has no match,” said Hafeez.

He dispelled the impression that he wanted to bat at No 3 in T20 matches. “Since the revival of my career in 2010, I have never requested for any particular batting position. It is up to the management,” he added.

Commenting on former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja’s criticism on his selection and his close relations with head coach Misbahul Haq, Hafeez said he never paid much attention to such criticism. “Such comments are only meant for social media popularity,” he said.

Hafeez's desire is to call it a day after helping the national side perform well in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. “I want to play till the World Cup even if it is played next year. I am fit as I have been making all efforts to retain this fitness level till the World Cup. During these months I would be looking forward to contribute to the team’s victory and end my career on a high.”

To a question about Ben Stokes' revelation that England were surprised to see India making no effort to win their World Cup match against the hosts, Hafeez said he watched every delivery of that game and that it was not a professional display by India. “It was never an honest and professional game and everyone who knows about cricket would agree. But we failed to make it to the semi-finals not because of that game but mistakes we made,” he was quick to add.