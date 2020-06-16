PCB urged to resume local cricket

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Jalaluddin has appealed to the PCB high-ups to kick-off the domestic and grassroots cricket as soon as possible with strict enforcement of all preventive measures.

Talking to 'The News', he said cricket at all levels -- club, school, district, junior age group -- had been suspended for about six months because of PCB's policies introduced last year.

He said that PCB should take bold steps and make grassroots cricket operational so fresh talent continues to emerge. He said that cricket is a game in which players rarely come into contact with each other so it can be played with some precautions.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the announcement by PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan that he would donate Rs1.5 million for the next three months from his personal account to help former players, scorers, match officials and ground staff who are going through financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Jalal said Wasim’s act would help the regional stakeholders of the game. He said that he expected other PCB high officials who are getting high salaries to follow in the footsteps of Wasim and help the needy people of the cricket fraternity.

Jalal Jalal also said that shining the ball for fast bowlers to get swing was not a major issue. He suggested that any liquid or gel after getting ICC approval could be used for shining the ball. He said that the use of saliva for shining the ball by fast and medium pacers was an old practice but its alternative could be easily found.