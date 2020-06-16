Millions at the peak

This refers to the news report ‘2.229m people to die in Pakistan if lockdown not imposed? (June 14). The figures have been projected by the Imperial College, London’s algorithm, with the research sponsored by the UK government, which gave coronavirus infection and fatality figures for different countries excluding US and UK, with or without lockdown. The report further says that if Pakistan imposed 32 percent lockdown from February 27 to July 11, the peak will come on August 4 with 13,570,000 people infected, with the worst day being August 10 when the projected cumulative death figures would reach 78,515, after which the deaths will start decreasing. Recent estimates made of infections in Lahore alone came to 670,000. And since the infections are increasing exponentially, the above figures seem quite credible.

While replying to a question during his post-budget press conference, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that savings rates and per capita incomes could be increased only when national income was increased or population decreased (by controlling population growth rate). Now, could PM Imran Khan’s ruling out of lockdowns, despite infection and deaths rising enormously – due to non-enforcement of SOPs by the government – mean that he has decided to increase the per capita income of Pakistanis through unorthodox means?

S R H Hashmi

Karachi