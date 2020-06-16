Let's be clear

Point fingers all you want, it is the government ministries’ job to ensure that proper short-term and long-term policies are put into place so that fuel shortages like the current one do not happen. Make no mistake, oil company supply networks were adequately supplying petroleum products to their retail outlets as per demand. As soon as the clocks struck 12:00 am on June 1, people obviously started filling up their tanks. Stocks that lasted weeks at a fuel station, sold out in a matter of hours. Yes, stocks ran out, but would have been replenished under normal circumstances. Had the media not sensationalized the alleged shortage, panic-buying wouldn’t have ensued.

What’s more, as various pumps started drying up, it increased pressure ten-fold on those oil company outlets that had stocks available; starting a domino effect of dried out fuel stations. Some stayed closed while other retail outlets kept up with the exponential demand and reported extraordinary sales figures – all because authorities didn’t have the foresight to see the repercussions of their decisions.

Neha Khan

Karachi