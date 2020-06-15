close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 15, 2020

Wallabies winger Speight joins French club Biarritz

Sports

AFP
June 15, 2020

BIARRITZ, France: Australian international winger Henry Speight has signed a three-year deal with French second division outfit Biarritz until 2022, club president Jean-Baptiste Aldige announced Sunday.

Speight, 32, has been capped 19 times by the Wallabies, including at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but his last appearance at international level came in 2017. He joins Biarritz from Super Rugby franchise the Reds, having previously spent nine seasons with the Brumbies. The Fiji-born back also enjoyed a short-term deal with Irish province Ulster.

Latest News

More From Sports