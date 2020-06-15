Zampa to push Test case with NSW move

SYDNEY: Australia spinner Adam Zampa has signed up with New South Wales for the upcoming summer after spending seven seasons with South Australia.

The 28-year-old is expected to push for a Test case with this move back to his home club, for which he made his first-class debut in 2012. Zampa has picked 108 T20I and ODI wickets for Australia but is yet to play Test cricket. He will be teaming up with Nathan Lyon at NSW, taking up the spot of Steve O'Keefe who retired after his club contract wasn't renewed. He'll also share the dressing room with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

“The prospect of moving back home and being able to play for the state I started with and where I played my junior cricket means a lot to me,” Zampa said. “I'm looking forward to testing myself in Shield cricket with a team of this calibre and I'm hoping to get the opportunity of playing with Nathan Lyon down the track.