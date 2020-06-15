close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
AFP
June 15, 2020

Australian NRL game postponed

Sports

AFP
June 15, 2020

SYDNEY: Australian rugby league officials postponed a top-level game on Sunday hours before kick-off due to a coronavirus scare involving a Canterbury Bulldogs player.The prime-time afternoon clash between Canterbury and the Sydney Roosters was pushed back to Monday evening so a Bulldogs player can be tested for COVID-19.

It follows revelations that his child attends a Sydney school where a staff member tested positive. Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V’landys said while the risk to the Bulldogs playing group was low, he wanted absolute certainty before allowing the match to go ahead.

