WI looking to defend England series trophy

MANCHESTER: Not since their 1980s heyday have West Indies won a Test series in England, but two aspects of the forthcoming three-match encounter could work in their favour, according to head coach Phil Simmons.

First, due to the behind-closed-doors nature of the Tests, in response to Covid-19, there will be no supporters in the stands to cheer the home side on; and second, instead of being halfway through their summer, England have not played competitive cricket for several months.

That might “even things out a little bit”, Simmons said via video conference from the team's training base in Manchester, where West Indies are currently serving a 14-day quarantine period and continuing their preparations for the rescheduled tour, after agreeing to ECB proposals for staging “bio-secure” Test matches. As well as the absence of crowds, there will be significant departures from normal playing conditions - including a ban on using saliva to shine the ball, and the possibility of Covid replacements for players who display symptoms of the disease.