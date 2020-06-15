close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
June 15, 2020

CSA sack their sales relations head

Sports

A
Agencies
June 15, 2020

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Sunday they had sacked Clive Eksteen, their head of sales and sponsor relations.In October Eksteen was among the first of what became, by December, seven suspended senior staff members. A release said “a lengthy disciplinary process” ended with the presiding officer finding Eksteen, a left-arm spinner who played seven Tests and six ODIs between November 1991 and February 2000, “guilty of transgressions of a serious nature”.

Latest News

More From Sports