CSA sack their sales relations head

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Sunday they had sacked Clive Eksteen, their head of sales and sponsor relations.In October Eksteen was among the first of what became, by December, seven suspended senior staff members. A release said “a lengthy disciplinary process” ended with the presiding officer finding Eksteen, a left-arm spinner who played seven Tests and six ODIs between November 1991 and February 2000, “guilty of transgressions of a serious nature”.