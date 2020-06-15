Pakistan to feature in World Cycling in Sept

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are to compete in the World Cycling Championship to be held in Switzerland in September.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation has confirmed that all the units have been directed to prepare cyclists for selection trails to be held in the last week of July. “Yes, we have decided to compete in the World Cycling Championship to be held in September this year in Switzerland. We are planning to compete in the individual time trial event. We have been directed all the units to prepare cyclists for trials. All those cyclists achieving 45km per hour speed mark will be considered for trials. The dates and final venue for the trials will be intimated later,” Azhar Shah said.

He called on units to evolve required SOPs to conduct training and practice of cyclists. “We are facing uncertain times and as such required to follow guidelines given by the government of Pakistan. All units have been informed to share details of training with the federation,” he said. Azhar Shah admitted that federation had been facing financial crunch. “Despite financial crises, we would try our best to participate in the event. We hope that our genuine cause will be supported by cooperate sector as well by the government.”