Mon Jun 15, 2020
June 15, 2020

Engineers’ body rejects federal budget

Lahore

June 15, 2020

The Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (WAWE) on Sunday rejected the federal budget for the financial year 2020-21 on account of no increase in salaries of federal government employees. In a virtual meeting held on Sunday, WAWE office-bearers demanded that all present ad hoc relief allowances be merged in basic pay to revise the current pay scales and an increase of at least 20 per cent be made in the basic pay of all federal government employees. According to WAWE President Engr Abdul Wahab Gujjar and Secretary General Engr Muhammad Kashif said further course of action with regard to the demands will be decided in collaboration with other representative associations/unions of the employees of the federal government.

