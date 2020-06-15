Chohan backs targeted, smart lockdown

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that smart and targeted lockdown is best way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Punjab government of has taken action against 7,000 violators of SOPs set to prevent coronavirus spread in the province. According to media reports, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that instead of criticism, it is time to get united to fight the virus.

He also appealed to people and traders to follow the SOPs and play their positive role in preventing coronavirus spread. The minister said the prime minister is emphasising on the policy of smart lockdown from day one and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is running the affairs of the province according to the vision of Imran Khan.