Coronavirus awareness camp

LAHORE:As part of the Covid-19 control campaign, an awareness camp was held here at Taj Bagh Housing Scheme. The camp organiser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf UC-147 Vice-President Arafat Nazir Chohan distributed face masks and sanitizers among the people of the area and sensitised them about following the government Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to protect themselves and their dear ones from the Covid-19. People of the area appreciated the step taken by the UC-147 VP and said that the Corona control campaign should be continued to curb the pandemic at the earliest.