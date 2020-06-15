Hotter weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted hotter temperature during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was only witnessed in Gilgit 05 and Bagrote 01mm. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Hafizabad where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore, it was 41.5°C and 27.8°C.