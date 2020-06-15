close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Four injured in cylinder blast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

LAHORE:Four persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in a shop on Eden Chowk, College Road, Township on Sunday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted four injured persons to hospital. The injured were identified as Qasim, 40, Shan, 17, Mani, 17, and Mahmood, 15. Condition of Mahmood was said to be critical.

