Four injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE:Four persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in a shop on Eden Chowk, College Road, Township on Sunday.
On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted four injured persons to hospital. The injured were identified as Qasim, 40, Shan, 17, Mani, 17, and Mahmood, 15. Condition of Mahmood was said to be critical.