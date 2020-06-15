‘Resilience’: e-exhibition depicts hard times

LAHORE:“Colours in Crisis” is a very appropriate title given to Alhamra’s 16th Young Artist Exhibition in the time of Covid-19 which is a stunning depiction of the most difficult times we all are experiencing.

The history of painting is a never-ending chain that began with the very first pictures ever made on the walls of the caves. Each artistic style we know today phased out of different evolutionary states throughout human history and every era was better than the period before it.

Every great artist favours the generation by adding to the accomplishments of earlier artists and is also a beacon of inspiration for the later painters. One can enjoy painting for its beauty alone. Its lines, forms, colours, and composition (arrangement of parts) may fill our senses and fill colours in our memories. A painting is a substance, or foundation of feelings, colours, and images that reflect human emotions like desire, love, happiness, sadness and hope. It may work as a sole contemplation medium, as sometimes a painting may present better therapeutic value than traditional medicine.

It is the absolute reality that human emotions are well-transmitted through art because colours and contrast have enormous effects on us psychologically, emotions, and physique. To make the artist community and the general public feel happy and healed by the paintings, Alhamra Arts Council featured its 16th annual young artist exhibition titled “Resilience”. Alhamra through the virtual tour displayed artworks at Alhamra Art Gallery and tried to break the silence and overcome the fear and anxiety concerning the spread of Covid-19, via this art exhibition. “Resilience the Exhibition” featured more than 500 artworks from 419 artists, including 299 females across the country. The participants have used different mediums, including watercolours, oil on clothes and oil on canvas, miniature, installation, mix media, ceramics, and drawing. The exhibition is designed to create a dialogue for the youth’s conceptual understanding of the world, and it has incorporated critical elements for highlighting their creative energies and minds to speak about their perspectives on individual and collective levels.”

Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra has always promoted emerging artists and it feels great to see that some of them have represented Pakistan on international platforms and this is what we call our real success.

She stated that to encourage our youths regardless of the Covid-19 situation, Lahore Arts Council is fully prepared to launch an exclusive e-exhibition to promote and support the artists. I hope that we all experience the considerable success of the exhibition. Rai, in her concluding remarks, thanked and praised the artists for participating and submitting their works and said that it was a visual treat to see such brilliant paintings from our young artists. The artist community and the audience were thrilled to watch the multiplicity of artworks that were on display.