Prices of fruits, vegetables remain high

LAHORE:With no mechanism to control prices and implement official rate list, this week prices of fruits and vegetables remained high.

It seemed the government had given vendors and sellers a freehand to fleece their customers because the district and provincial management did not bother to fix prices of essential items, giving the vendors opportunities to overcharge their customers.

Further, the price of chicken was fixed at Rs 173 to 18 per kg for live bird and Rs 262 per kg for meat while it was sold at Rs 200 to 220 per kg, and Rs 300 to 350 per kg, respectively. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs 58 to 62 per kg, B-Grade at Rs 52 to 56 per kg, but not available, and potato sugar free gained by Rs 3 per kg, at Rs 50 to 54 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 36 to 40 per kg, and it sold at Rs 60 to 65 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 27 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs 35 per kg, B-grade at Rs 24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 25 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg, B-grade by Rs 3 per kg at Rs 17 to 19 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 14 to 16 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 20 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 180 per kg, garlic Chinese was fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs 290 to 300 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, cucumber local was fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg. Biter gourd local was increased by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

Zucchini long was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 70 to 80 per kg, Zucchini round by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and zucchini local was reduced by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. The price of the lemon was fixed at Rs 105 to 110 per kg sold at Rs 140 to 160 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 13 per kg, to Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 35 to 40 per kg. Lady finger was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. Luffa was declined by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs 29 per kg, fixed at Rs 52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. The price of pea was fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, not sold.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs 20 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Methi was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg not sold. Turnip was fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, not sold. Radish was fixed at Rs 16 to 17 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs 30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Mangoes (unripe) were fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 105 to 260 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 150 to 220 per kg, and A-grade was sold at Rs 300 to 350 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 160 to 165 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 70 to 75 per dozen. Papaya was gained fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 18 to 20 per piece, not sold. Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per kg, not sold. Dates Irani was fixed at Rs 230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs 350 per kg. Melon was fixed at Rs 28 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 50 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs 18 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs 15 to 25 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs 90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, Peach special was fixed at Rs 145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg, Peach A-grade was fixed at Rs 75 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 150 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 180 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs 150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 250 per kg, and apricot yellow was fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 150 per kg.