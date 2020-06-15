Punjab makes Quran reading with translation in varsities compulsory

LAHORE:A notification has been issued to universities across Punjab to make it compulsory for students to read Quran with Urdu translation.

Governor/ Chancellor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, in consultation with VCs of all universities, had announced that reading of Quran with translation would be compulsory in the universities, and in this regard a formal notification was issued here on Sunday. According to the notification, it has been said that lecturers in the universities will teach the Quran to the students with translation and it will be mandatory for the students to attend the lecture. The Quran syllabus will be taught in universities in addition to Islamic studies.

The governor while talking about the study of Quran said: “Quran is the source of real guidance for us. Only by following the teachings of the Quran, we can improve our life in this world and hereafter. Quran is a complete code of life. We will teach Quran with meaning to the students in all universities of Punjab so that they can take guidance from it and become a good person. We formed a seven-member committee headed by Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Akhtar. He has finalised all the issues after full consultation with the vice chancellors of other universities after which a formal notification has been issued. I would like to thank all vice chancellors including Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of GC University Prof Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal”.

Ch Sarwar said: “In order to be a good doctor, engineer, scientist or a good scholar, it is necessary to be a good person and good things are learnt to become a good person. You will be able to become a good person by getting full guidance by reading with a clear mind.”