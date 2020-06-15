close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
June 15, 2020

CM condoles Sabiha’s death

Lahore

June 15, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep grief over the death of famous actress Sabiha Khanum.

The CM, in his condolences message on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the family members.

The chief minister said that the late actress left indelible imprints of her versatile acting on the art scene of Pakistan and her followers could not erase her memorable movies from their memories.

He remarked that with the sad demise of Sabiha Khanum, an illustrious chapter of golden era of films had closed. He complimented that the services of the late actress in the field of acting would be remembered for a long period of time to come.

