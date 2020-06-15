Atlanta police chief resigns after officer kills black man

WASHINGTON/BERLIN/MOSCOW: The police chief in the US city of Atlanta resigned after an officer fatally shot a black man during an arrest, the mayor said Saturday, with the new killing injecting fresh anger into protests against racism and police brutality

Images on local media showed hundreds of protesters in the streets on Saturday and flames engulfing a Wendy´s restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed.

The officer who shot Brooks was dismissed Saturday and identified by Atlanta police as Garrett Rolfe. The second officer was placed on administrative duty, according to ABC News.

In televised comments made earlier in the day, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that Shields, with more than two decades of experience in the force, "has offered to immediately step aside as police chief."

Demonstrators were out on the streets before night fell Saturday, with one group blocking a highway near the Wendy´s restaurant and facing off with police. Dozens of protesters were arrested, CNN quoted the Atlanta police as saying.

The unrest comes as the US faces a historic reckoning on systemic racism, with mass civil unrest ignited by the May 25 killing of another African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protests which spread first around the country then the globe, have forced a conversation on the legacies of slavery, colonialism and white violence against people of colour, as well as the militarisation of police in America.

Georgia has been hit hard by these protests. A black man, Ahmaud Arbery, waskilled in the state´s southwest by one of three white men who chased him down in pickup trucks while he was out jogging in February.

Wendy´s employees called police on Friday night to complain that Brooks was asleep in his car and blocking other customers on the premises, an official report said. He failed a sobriety test and resisted when police tried to arrest him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said.

Surveillance video showed "that during a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer´s Tasers and began to flee from the scene," the report continued. "Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks," it said.

Brooks was taken to hospital but died after surgery, it said, adding that one officer was injured. An attorney acting for the dead man´s family said disproportionate force was used in the confrontation.

"In Georgia a Taser is not a deadly weapon -- that´s the law," L Chris Stewart told reporters. "Support came, in I think two minutes. He would have been boxed in and trapped. Why did you have to kill him?"

"(The officer) had other options than shooting a man in the back." Brooks has four children, Stewart added, and had celebrated the birthday of his eight-year-old girl earlier on Friday.

His death is the 48th shooting involving an officer that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, according to local newspaper the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Fifteen of those incidents were fatal.

Meanwhile, thousands demonstrated in Berlin against racism and for broader fairness, including sharing the coronavirus burden, as they stretched a human chain through the German capital Sunday while keeping safe distances. Hundreds also turned out in other cities like Leipzig and Hamburg, although some faced rainstorms in the tail-end of a weekend of harsh weather across Germany.

A spokesman for progressive movement Unteilbar (Indivisible) told AFP "more than 20,000 people" had participated in the event in Berlin, while police estimated around 8,000. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised anti-racism protests in the United States for sparking crowd violence, in his first comments on the issue.

"If this fight for natural rights, legal rights, turns into mayhem and rioting, I see nothing good for the country," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television. "We have never supported this," he said.

The Russian leader stressed he supported black Americans´ struggle for equality, calling this "a long-standing problem of the United States". "We always in the USSR and in modern Russia had a lot of sympathy for the struggle of Afro-Americans for their natural rights," he insisted.

But Putin added that "when -- even after crimes are committed -- this takes on elements of radical nationalism and extremism, nothing good will come of this." Putin also described the protests as a sign of "deep-seated internal crises" in the United States, linking the unrest to the coronavirus pandemic, which he said "has shone a spotlight on general problems".

He said he nevertheless expected that the "fundamental basis of American democracy will allow the country to escape this series of crisis events". Asked about reactions to the US protests including demonstrations in Europe and statues being pulled down, Putin said "this is undoubtedly a destructive phenomenon".

He suggested protesters wanted only Afro-American doctors to treat Afro-Americans and said this would be impossible in "multi-ethnic Russia". Meanwhile, a statue in Milan of a famous Italian journalist has been sprayed red and tagged with the words "racist, rapist", becoming the country´s first statue targeted since a wave of similar incidents across Europe and the United States.

A city worker tried to spray clean the statue of Indro Montanelli, which stands in a garden of the same name in the northern Italian city, on Sunday morning after it was vandalised the night before, according to an AFP journalist.

An anti-fascist group had called on Milan´s mayor to remove the statue because Montanelli bought and married a young Eritrean girl after volunteering for Fascist leader Benito Mussolini´s colonial invasion of Ethiopia in 1935.

"In Milan, there is a park and statue dedicated to Montanelli, who until the end of his days said with pride that he bought and married an Eritrean child of 12 years to turn her into a sex slave during the fascist regime´s aggression against Ethiopia" the I Sentinelli group said on social media.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala rejected the request, receiving the support of Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio. Montanelli, who died in 2001 at the age of 92, was one of the most decorated and influential Italian journalists of the 20th century, founding the Il Giornale newspaper and serving at the Corriere della Sera.

British police said Sunday they had arrested a man suspected of urinating beside a memorial to an officer slain in a 2017 terror attack, during protests in central London on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police said the 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "outraging public decency" after presenting himself at a police station in Essex, northeast of London, where he remained in custody.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned “racist thuggery” after far-right protesters clashed in London on Saturday with anti-racist demonstrators and police, who attempted to keep the two sides apart.

Fights broke out between groups outside Waterloo station in London, with fireworks thrown before police cordoned off areas. On a nearby bridge, stones were lobbed at police. Sporadic skirmishes continued in parts of the city centre.

“Racist thuggery has no place on our streets,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Anyone attacking our police will be met with the full force of the law.” Earlier in the day, small bands of protesters jostled and tossed bottles and cans in Trafalgar Square.

Far-right groups shouted racial slurs at the anti-racism protesters, and some tried to use metal crash barriers to break through police lines. The Metropolitan Police said they arrested more than 100 people for offences including violent disorder and assault on police, and that six officers had suffered minor injuries. The ambulance service said it had treated 15 people. “It is clear that far-right groups are causing violence and disorder in central London, I urge people to stay away,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.