Sugar price to be ensured at Rs70 per kg: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the decision on the price of sugar at Rs70 per kg will be fully implemented.

According to official sources here on Sunday, he said the authorities across the province had been issued instructions in this regard. He said that no one would be allowed to increase the prices of items of daily use.

The senior minister said that clear-cut decrease in the price of sugar after petrol price was very good sign. Abdul Aleem Khan said that those making illegal profit in the name of sugar would be dealt strictly.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed for the welfare of common man.” He said the opposition should also appreciate reduction in sugar price. Efforts would be made to stabilise the prices of flour like that of sugar, he added. He said that administration would take strict action upon violation in this regard.