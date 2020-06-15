Conflict between automotive traders, excise dept resolved

KARACHI: The issues related to vehicle registration, taxes and the dealing of the excise &

taxation staff with the automotive traders and others have been resolved by the director admin of the excise & taxation department.

An official of the Sindh excise said a meeting in the office of the deputy director (admin) motor registration wing at the Civic Centre Karachi was held with the representatives of the Automotive Traders and Importers Association Karachi on the instructions of the Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Karachi.

Earlier, he added, the security staff of the M. R. Wing was advised by the undersigned to not repeat such incident and to be polite to the public. In this regard, the representatives of the association discussed all the serious allegations levelled yesterday regarding the mishap occurred due to the public protest against the closing of the system at the given time of 2pm.

“No MDL was involved in the protest; no person was injured during the violence.

The representatives of the Automotive Traders and Importers Association Karachi further stated that they have no complained or issue in this regard.”

He added: “The Automotive Traders and Importers Association agreed with measures taken by the Motor Registration Wing Karachi to implement the SOP issued in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

The MDLs/owners may please be allowed to enter the hall as per available space, maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask properly.”

Further, it was decided that the other issues related to the administrative and preventative measures be taken as per the SOPs of the government of Sindh.