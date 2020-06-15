close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
S
Sabah
June 15, 2020

PM aware of govt employees’ issues: Gill

National

S
Sabah
June 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is aware of issues that government employees face. Shahbaz Gill, while responding to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, said that the economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and assured that relief will be given to government employees as soon conditions are favourable. Criticising the previous government, Shahbaz Gill said no department had been performing during the PML-N’s tenure. “Somebody should tell Shahbaz Sharif that we have doubled the health budget from the previous tenure and that inflation is in the single digit now,” he said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan