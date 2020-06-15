Woman dies due to ‘police torture’

NANKANA SAHIB: A woman was killed due to alleged torture of police during a raid at Dafar Khokran on Sunday.

Reportedly, the police raided the house of Shaukat Ali but no male person was present at home.

In the meantime, 40-year-old Seema Bibi, who had visited the house to see her sister, died due to alleged torture of the raiding police party.

After getting information regarding the incident, DSP Malik Ghulam Rasool and the Warbutton police SHO rushed to the spot and held talks with the family of the deceased. Later, talking to journalists, the DSP said that ASI Naseer and two constables Arif and Sajid had been arrested.

Meanwhile, the family of Seema Bibi protested against the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused cops.