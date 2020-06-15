close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Boy drowns in Ravi

National

LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy drowned in Ravi River in Shafiqabad Police Station limits Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ali Hassan. According to eyewitnesses, the boy went deep waters. He came there with his grandfather for cleaning cow with water. Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the heirs.

