Boy drowns in Ravi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy drowned in Ravi River in Shafiqabad Police Station limits Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ali Hassan. According to eyewitnesses, the boy went deep waters. He came there with his grandfather for cleaning cow with water. Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the heirs.