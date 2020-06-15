close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Political leaders, air chief inquire after Shahbaz

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

LAHORE: Various political leaders and Pakistan’s air chief called PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday and inquired about his health. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan telephoned Shahbaz Sharif and expressed his concerns over his health and wished him swift recovery. The PML-N chief thanked the air chief. Separately, Senator Raza Rabbani, former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, former federal minister Saleem Saifullah Khan also called Shahbaz Sharif to inquire him and prayed for his early recovery.

