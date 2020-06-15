PM visits Dr Ijaz Ahsan family, offers condolences

close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
A
APP
June 15, 2020

National

A
APP
June 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday visited the residence of founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Ijaz Ahsan in Lahore to offer condolences over his death. He expressed condolence with deceased’s brother Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and other family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also paid tribute to the services of the late Dr Ijaz Ahsan as the founding member of the PTI.

