Qatar to host intra-Afghan peace talks

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s warring sides have agreed to open long-awaited peace talks in Qatar, possibly later this month, to negotiate a sustainable ceasefire and political settlement to years of conflict in Afghanistan. A spokesman for the Taliban insurgency on Sunday confirmed to VOA the breakthrough development but did not say when will the dialogue begin.

An Afghan government source said that President Ashraf Ghani has accepted a Qatari government proposal for hosting the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, the gulf state’s capital, where the Islamist Taliban maintains its political office, reported international media on Sunday. “The Afghan government has only agreed for a first meeting to take place in Doha, there has not been any agreement yet on the venue of the direct talks,” Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tweeted Sunday.

Qatar also hosted the Taliban’s talks with the United States that led to the February 29 landmark agreement between the two adversaries aimed at ending the nearly 19-year-old Afghan war, America’s longest. The pact required Afghan parties to the conflict to open peace negotiations to permanently end decades of hostilities in the country. “Yes, I confirm that the upcoming intra-Afghan talks will be held in Doha following the release of our prisoners,” Suhail Shaheen, who speaks for the Taliban’s Doha office, said.

Under tenets of the US-Taliban pact, the Afghan government is required to free up to 5,000 insurgent prisoners in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security personnel being held by the Taliban. Kabul has already set free 3,000 inmates, with Ghani promising last week to let go remaining 2,000 “within a very short period.” The Taliban has so far released fewer than 600 detainees and it is committed under the agreement with US to participate in intra-Afghan talks within one week of the prisoner swap.

Meanwhile, Afghan officials alleged Sunday while speaking to reporters in Kabul that increased Taliban attacks across the country have “killed and injured” more than 400 government security forces in the last week alone. They also accused the insurgents of playing a role in recent mosque bombings that killed high-profile Afghan clerics.