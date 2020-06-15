Sh Rashid urges people to take corona seriously

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who recently tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi, has urged the nation to take the pandemic seriously and adopt precautionary measures. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was shifted to CMH on Sunday night as he was feeling unwell. The minister in his message on Sunday said that his condition is stable and he is recovering. The minister also thanked the nation who prayed for his recovery. He appealed the nation to follow and adopt the precautionary measures to remain safe from coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had tested positive for coronavirus on June 08. A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways told media that the federal minister went into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for the virus.