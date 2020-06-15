close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
JR
Jawwad Rizvi
June 15, 2020

Over Rs2.22tr Punjab budget today

Top Story

JR
Jawwad Rizvi
June 15, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab will present over Rs2.222 trillion provincial budget for fiscal year 2020-21 today (Monday) with the expected total annual development outlay of Rs338.5 billion while reducing the Punjab Sales Tax on service rate to 5 percent for majority of services, alongside exempting the number of services from taxes, besides bringing the services of salons into the tax net.

Latest News

More From Top Story