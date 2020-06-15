Over Rs2.22tr Punjab budget today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab will present over Rs2.222 trillion provincial budget for fiscal year 2020-21 today (Monday) with the expected total annual development outlay of Rs338.5 billion while reducing the Punjab Sales Tax on service rate to 5 percent for majority of services, alongside exempting the number of services from taxes, besides bringing the services of salons into the tax net.