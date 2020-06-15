Locusts to cause up to Rs2,451b loss

ISLAMABAD: The government has estimated that the damage to food security will be in the range from Rs490 billion to Rs2,451 billion under various scenarios on account of the ongoing locust attack on crops.

According to the document available with The News, the Ministry of National Food Security has presented the report to Prime Minister Imran Khan according to which 30 years back locusts had attacked crops.

The total value of Kharif and Rabi crops has been worked out at Rs3,268.7 billion under various scenarios and if 15 percent damage is done by locusts, the loss to the country would be at Rs490.3 billion, in case of 25 percent damage, the loss would be at Rs817.2 billion and if damage stands at 50 percent, then country would suffer loss of Rs1,634.3 billion and if 75 percent damage is done, national kitty would brave the loss p to Rs2,451.5 billion.

With a view to countering the attacks of locust, the federal and provincial governments have generated the financial resources up to Rs20.25 billion out of which federal government has released the amount of Rs9.8 billion, Punjab Rs2.75 billion, Sindh Rs2.55 billion, Balochistan Rs3.999 billion and KP Rs1.146 billion. As per documents, for future course of action, all is set to purchase six aircraft for the air wing. Air tractor aircraft will also be purchased. And to this effect, a committee for procurement purposes has been constituted. Two aircraft will be attained by mid of July, however, it will take more 7-8 weeks to train the pilots. With the help of China, a Pak-China Locust Research Institute will also be established in the country.