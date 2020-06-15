Top medics for stricter lockdown for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: Top health experts on Sunday called for a strict lockdown for at least two weeks in order to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus, noting that cases had sky-rocketed after an ease in restrictions during Eid-ul-Fitr last month.

While speaking on Geo News, Dr Osama Khalid said: "If we want to control the contagious virus, we must go under a lockdown again. If the government cannot impose a complete lockdown due to economic setbacks, then they should strictly ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.”

Dr Qaiser Sajjad noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also suggested a lockdown in Pakistan after mushrooming of cases. In view of this, a two-week lockdown will provide an opportunity for the health sector to prepare and devise a plan to combat the disease in the coming days, said Dr Saad Niaz.

“If someone does not abide by the precautionary measures, hefty fines should be imposed,” Dr Sajjad underscored.

Maintaining that every coronavirus patient cannot be treated at the hospitals due to lack of resources and saturated health facilities, Dr Farheen Ali said that we need to develop a model that can help patients in recovering from the contagion while they isolate at their homes.

In this regard, Dr Sajjad added that about 80-85% of coronavirus patients recover from the disease but people need to exercise precautions all the same while they isolate at homes. “Coronavirus patients should consult a doctor before taking any medication for the virus,” he emphasised.

The health professionals said that there is no specific cure for coronavirus, however, on experiencing symptoms, patients should immediately consult their doctors and should not wait for the condition to get worse.

“If the patient has a fever during coronavirus, take fever medication, but remember, antibiotics do not cure COVID-19,” said Dr Ali.

She stressed on the need for patients to share their diagnosis if the tests come back positive, rather than hiding the fact that they have contracted the virus.