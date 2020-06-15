Zafar Mirza acquitted in masks smuggling case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation report has acquitted Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza after probing his alleged involvement in masks smuggling.

FIA sources have informed a private TV channel that no allegation was proved against Dr Zafar Mirza as petitioner failed to provide evidence of his allegations during the agency’s investigation of export of 20 million masks to China.

Sources say that, according to FIA report, no collusion was proved in issuance of permit for export of the masks and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) allowed the export under the rules and regulations. FIA has recommended halting the probe into mask export case.

It is to be noted here that the complaint was lodged by Young Pharmacists’ Association’s Secretary General Dr Furqan Ibrahim with the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell.

According to the complainant, 20 million masks were smuggled out of Pakistan allegedly by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in collusion with an aide of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Deputy Director Ghazanfar Ali Khan. — Sabah