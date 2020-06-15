COVID-19: ‘The new normals’, some being very distressing

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has spawned more than a few “new normals”, which were unknown prior to the pandemic struck Pakistan as well as the world with vengeance.

Some of the new normals are really excruciating for all and sundry. But there is no escaping from the fresh harsh realities amid growing uncertainty. A most disconcerting new normal is the non-participation of even close relatives in the funeral rites of their loved ones. Before the coronavirus, it was unthinkable to stay away from such an occasion.

There is an old saying that one may condone if one skips a festivity of a relative or friend like wedding. But it is unacceptable in our society to be away from offering personally condoling and joining prayers on a sad occasion like death. The absence particularly of the close ones is considered offensive.

The fear of the spread of COVID-19 is so frightening and extensive and rightly so that even those whose father, mother, son or daughter passes away themselves ask even their close family members as well as friends not to be part of the funeral rituals. Such grieving people also urge them not to come to their places for condolences. This is intended to avert any gathering where spread of virus is imminent.

In most cases, the sight of saying funeral prayers and subsequent burial of those, who have died because of coronavirus, by a handful of personal protective equipment (PPE) wearing workers, not related to the deceased, have been very disquieting. There are also instances when some participants of the funeral got infected by the virus after they attended the final rites of a dear one although they had died of natural causes. The tragedy is multiplied for the family by the emergence of COVID-19 patients in its members.

Another new normal is the cancellation of countless nuptials that had been fixed for quite some time and all the arrangements except the last ceremonies have been finalised. Their postponement for an indefinite time has created social uncertainty in the concerned families. The “online marriages” have been introduced but in a limited number, a mode that lacks the traditional flavour and jollity.

In some cases, despite insistence by their parents the would-be couples have refused to get married with the participation of a highly limited number of people not exceeding one dozen. “We will wait till September, and if the situation doesn’t improve significantly till then, we will get our son wed without further delay,” said a parent, who had planned to hold the ceremony in May. Another said that they would wait till the new vaccine is invented to cure COVID-19. Wedding halls were included among the first businesses that the government shut after the pandemic hit.

The third new normal is the introduction of the work-from-home culture even in Pakistan that was unknown here before the scourge struck. This was already flourishing in some advanced countries, and it got an impetus after the coronavirus. Studies are going on in the United States and some other countries where the work-from-home by a good number of executives and other employees will be permanently introduced even after the COVID-19 pandemic will be over. Those advocating it argue that this will save a lot of energy, office space and rent, fuel, utility charges and other essential expenses including those incurred on commuting between office and home.

Yet another agonising new normal is that a coronavirus affectee sadly becomes an “untouchable” in his own home during his isolation. Every member of his family including even his/her spouse has to obsessively maintain a distance from him/her to prevent spread of the virus. Parents who have small children are having a really bad time if one of them is infected. It becomes a uphill task for them to manage the household.

In one family when a very old woman was affected by coronavirus, her grandson purchased a PPE that he always wore when he had to talk to her to attend to her requirements. All the other six members of the family left it to the young boy to take care of her, when needed and called by her. As a precaution prescribed by doctors, the grandson would get the PPE washed and would take a bath immediately after his contact with the elderly lady.

Another new normal is the duty of the parents to keep their small children busy at home when the schools are shut. They can’t be taken to parks and recreation places. Saner parents are sparing time to tutor the small kids, focusing on their class syllabus. Their biggest challenge is to stop the children from gluing to the TV screens, a largely useless pastime.

A new responsibility of the parents is to have their children with some of them being under five years sit attentively before laptops/personal computer screens to attend online classes a number of schools have started conducting with the prolongation of pandemic.

Not only that, a PhD student, studying in the United States, successfully defended his dissertation online. He was in Pakistan while his six professors and support staff of the American university were connected from America, New Zealand and some other countries. His supervising professor did a great favour to him due to the COVID-19 when he did not insist on his travel to the US for defence of his thesis.

Yet another heartbreaking new normal is that like many other Muslims of the world Pakistanis will also not be allowed to perform Haj this year. Many citizens do savings throughout their life for this holy journey. They are disappointed that their dream is not coming true this year. Indonesia, home to more Muslims than any country in the world, has already suspended this year's pilgrimage, saying the health and safety of travelers would be at risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even Umra has not been permitted over the past few months after the coronavirus also spread in Saudi Arabia. The situation in the kingdom is still much beyond satisfactory although it has partially opened mosques and other places of worship in a highly controlled manner.