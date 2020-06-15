Locust attack: NDMA conducts surveillance of 604,000 hectare of land

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far conducted the surveillance of a total of 604,000 hectare of land in vulnerable districts across the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has treated over 8,320 hectares of area under locust attack in last 24 hours. A total of 1,281 joint teams of NDMA and other departments had carried out survey of over 338,000 hectare of land in last 24 hours.

Some 6,500 hectare area of Balochistan, 1,000 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 800 hectare area of Sindh and 20 hectare areas Punjab have been sprayed for killing locust during last 24 hours.

The spokesman said a total of 44 districts out of which 29 of Balochistan, nine of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of Punjab and five of Sindh had been invaded by the locust swarms.