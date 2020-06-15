ISLAMABAD: Mother of Muhammad Siddique Paracha, Conroller (External Transmissions) Radio Pakistan died on Sunday. Her Nimaz-ez-Jinazah will be offered at Big Graveyard of Hangu Road, Kohat at 10 am on Monday (today). She was also mother of Mukhtar Ahmad Paracha, Muhammad Shoaib Paracha, Wing Commander Sohail Ahmad Paracha, Muhammad Shafiq Amir Paracha and Faiz Muhammad Paracha.