Budget lacks reforms, revenue targets too ambitious: ICST

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST) founder Shahid Rasheed Butt Sunday said budget lacked reforms while revenue targets were too ambitious and incompatible with the ground realities.

“The mismatch between the economic slowdown and tax collection target of Rs4,900 billion to tackle an out- of-control budget deficit has unnerved the business community, as it will lead to painful adjustments or a mini-budget,” he said while talking to this correspondent.

Butt, who is also former president of ICCI, said a sluggish economy was surrounded by multiple and fast mounting challenges like coronavirus, locust, reduced production, dwindling exports, and the oil crisis.