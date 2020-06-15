Israeli PM declares ‘war on the judges’

ISLAMABAD: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared “war on the judges," Israeli Channel 13 reported on Sunday evening, citing a source within the legal system.

Benjamin Netanyahu is facing trial in serious corruption cases and declined any relief by the court on more than one occasions recently.

His plea was also rejected by the court for exemption in appearing late last month.

The news report stated that “If anyone is hurt it is [Prime Minister Netanyahu’s] responsibility,” the source said.

In a brief news item the Israeli media has revealed Sunday evening that Justice Anat Baron recently found a letter placed in her home that said she will “pay a heavy price” in the future.

She filed a complaint with the police. She is among the judges who are part of the court that is hearing the cases. No further details have been given by the media.