How revenue will boost sans new taxes, asks FPCCI

ISLAMABAD: FPCCI’s Senior Vice Chairman of Business Panel Mian Zahid Hussain on Sunday said government’s announcement to boost revenue by 27 percent to Rs4.963 trillion without introducing any new tax in beyond understanding.

The decision will put additional burden on tax administration which will be transferred to the business community amid sluggish economic activities, negative growth rate, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the revenue target will only be achievable if a mini-budget is introduced, adding to the problems of the masses and the business community.

The business leader said the public sector companies are wasting Rs600 billion but the budget document is silent about it.