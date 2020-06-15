DRC inaugurated in Shinkiari

Deputy Inspector General of police Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman, has said that because of the effective role being played by the dispute resolution councils, the ratio of petty cases dropped drastically in the division.

“The dispute resolution council is a platform where minor issues are settled with the consent of both parties in a shortest possible time,” Jamilur Rehman told the inaugural ceremony of a DRC in Shinkiari here on Sunday.

The members of the newly constituted DRC and locals largely showed up in the ceremony.The DIG said that the decisions taken by DRC were backed by police department, which earned these bodies respect.“An applicant gets an issue settled without spending even a single penny and this is why police department has been encouraging people to approach DRCs for settlement of civil and criminal cases,” he added.

He said that people of Shinkiari should move the newly constituted DRC for prompt settlement of land, money and other cases.