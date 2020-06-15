Stolen medicines recovered, two arrested in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Lower Kohistan police seized a large quantity of medicines and personal protection gears stolen from the District Headquarters Hospital Upper Kohistan and arrested two accused, officials said on Sunday.

“We have arrested two accused transporting the stolen medicines and other items and raids are being made for the arrest of the hospitals store in-charge,” Sulman Khan, the

district police officer Lower Kohistan, told reporters.

He said that a police party intercepted a mini truck at Karakoram Highway on a tip off and seized a large quantity of medicines and other items being transported from Upper Kohistan to sell anywhere in the country.

“This huge medicines stock is stolen by two accused with the help of the head of store of the District Headquarters Hospital, Upper Kohistan,” said Khan. He maintained that two accused who were arrested along with medicines were identified as Saeed Anwar and Mohammad Riaz. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of store head Muhammad Hadi who disappeared after the incident, he added. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman announced awards and certificates for the team, which seized stolen medicines and arrested the accused.