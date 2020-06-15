CM urges public to follow SOPs to contain Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over the increasing number of corona cases, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged the general public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the mass scale outbreak of the corona pandemic.

In a statement, he termed strict adherence to the SOPs as of vital importance and the only effective way to contain the outbreak of the pandemic and warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would be left with no option but to take strict action against the violators, adding that the premises where SOPs were not being implemented, would be closed down.

He made an appeal to the public to behave in a responsible manner and to strictly follow the precautionary measure in order to make themselves and others safe from the virus.

Mahmood Khan said that in view of the difficulties faced by the people specially the vulnerable segments of society, the government had decided to ease up the lockdown in essential areas subject to the implementation of SOPs, adding that violation of the SOPs will prove disastrous in the prevailing situation.

He urged upon the traders, business community and the transporters to play their import role and extent cooperation to the administration in getting the SOPs implemented. “As long as the pandemic exists we have to live with it and the only way to live safely with the virus is to follow the precautionary measures and the SOPs strictly,” Mahmood Khan remarked.

Meanwhile, the chief minister prayed for the early recovery of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushataq Ahmad Ghani, Members Provincial Assembly, Dr.

Smaira Shams and Ayesha Banoo, all other political and social figures, health workers, government officials and all the common citizens, who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Initiative launched to improve police-media relations

An initiative focused on improving the relations between police and media has been kicked off.

Representatives from police, media, and academia participated in the webinar that was first from the series of 12 discussions also planned in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. These seminar conducted through the internet are an extension of the programme “Police Awam Sath Sath”.

It has revolved around advocacy for police reforms and how the barrier between masses and police can be removed for a better social structure. Representatives from police praised the achievements of KP Police in transforming many orthodox cultures regarding policing and called for raising the police budget. Dr Pervaiz, a journalism professor from Kohat, emphasized on the need of training of journalists from a young age so they can learn the relevant ethics. Various representatives from media discussed their reservations and observations. Media representatives appreciated the inclusion of women in KP police considering the relatively conservative culture of the province.

In addition, international best practices regarding police, adoption of modern investigative tools, the legal structure of police, media limitations in reporting were some of the important issues discussed at the event. To encourage young journalists, a story competition on police advocacy and role of media was also launched at the webinar.